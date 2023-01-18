CRIME graphic

A Georgetown man was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, after police were called to a Killeen residence.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, managed to escape a house where the assault happened before alerting a neighbor, according to an arrest affidavit.

rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Parents, please protect and monitor your children

...

...

Sexual perverts and pedophiles are proliferating and permeating many facets of our ONCE civilized society.

...

...

The beasts have an insatiable appetite for CHILDREN, your precious children.

...

...

I beg you, I beseech you, I implore you; keep a very close reign on your children, make sure you know where the precious, little human beings are at all times.

...

...

More importantly, KNOW the people your children fraternize with, and the people who seek to be in the presence of your charges.

...

...

The sexual predators might be a close relative, playmate, neighbor, teacher, child youth leader, pastor, rabbi, priest, ANYONE.

...

...

These evil savages see your previous gift from God, your child, as prey!!!

...

...

[sneaky][tongue_smile][thumbdown][sleep][scared][ohmy][crying][angry]

Report Add Reply

