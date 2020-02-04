A Georgetown veterinarian is providing his services to vaccinate area pets for a discounted price.
Copperas Cove and Killeen will host vaccination events over the next week.
John Tarlton, and his staff, of Austin Avenue Animal Hospital of Georgetown will be in Copperas Cove from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, according to a release on the Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page.
Tarlton and his staff will also be in Killeen from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Dr., according to a news release by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Pets must be on a leash.
The costs of the vaccinations, according to the release, are:
- Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs: $20
- Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs: $5
- Distemper/hepatitis/parvo/corona shots for dogs: $15
- Kennel cough shots: $10
- Feline Leukemia/ PRCC vaccinations: $15
Flea and heartworm prevention medicine will also be sold.
