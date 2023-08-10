A new and fresh beauty and grooming event will be coming to Killeen on Saturday.
The Glam Extravaganza, which includes hair and nail specialists, will be welcoming everyone ages 13 and up. Everyone will get the opportunity to see live performances, get to participate in giveaways, prizes and games along with food and beverages, according to organizers.
The extravaganza will take place at the Endeavors Event Venue at 868 S. Fort Hood St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“A few of us licensed beauty professionals are coming together for this interactive seminar for the community,” said Courtney Rose, hostess of the event.
Rose said she wanted to give the community of Killeen something different that they’ve never seen before. She is most looking forward to people learning about basic maintenance needs when it comes to selfcare. With this seminar there will be many professionals who will be teaching and providing actual services attendees.
The licensed professionals who will be at the Saturday event include barbers, natural hair specialists, nail techs, herbalists, estheticians, health and wellness professionals and more.
“Everywhere you turn, something is increasing in price and not everyone is able to go to the salon and barber,” Rose said.
She wants people to come out and interact with professionals and ask questions.
Tickets for The Glam Extravaganza will be $25, with everything else being free once you enter with your ticket.
Tickets can be bought at the entrance.
