Glam.jpg

Courtney Rose, a local stylists and nail tech, will be hosting a Glam Extravaganza on Saturday. The event will include lots of activities, food and resources.

 Courtesy Photo

A new and fresh beauty and grooming event will be coming to Killeen on Saturday.

The Glam Extravaganza, which includes hair and nail specialists, will be welcoming everyone ages 13 and up. Everyone will get the opportunity to see live performances, get to participate in giveaways, prizes and games along with food and beverages, according to organizers.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.