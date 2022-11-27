As the holiday season closes in, The time for giving has taken hold.
As the holiday season closes in, The time for giving has taken hold.
During this time, residents are often reminded that there are so many others in need of food, clothing, toys and more.
For those who wish to donate and spread holiday cheer, here are some donation opportunities that are taking place in the Bell county area this season:
The Killeen Police Department is accepting charitable donations which will benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness and Response Program and the KPD Blue Holiday Program.
Donations of canned food, coats, clothing, toys, new socks and new underwear may be made at police headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd. or at the Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St.
The Harker Heights Police Department is sponsoring a Blue Santa Drive. Donations of new bicycles and helmets as well as cash donations may be dropped off at the Harker Heights Police Department, 402 Indian Trail. For additional information, call 254-953-5400.
The City of Killeen is asking for donations for its homeless population. The city is partnering with several community groups for a blanket and sleeping bag drive for transients in the community. The drive will end on Friday.
Supplies will be given to the Moss Rose Center, which works with community groups to distribute the supplies.
Organizers are asking the community to donate new throw blankets, not large comforters, and sleeping bags.
All donations must be in original packaging from the manufacturer. Donations can be dropped off at any Killeen fire station, police headquarters or the fire marshal’s office.
The Junior Youth Advisory Commission is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for local families in need this holiday season through this Saturday.
Donations may be dropped off at the Killeen Family Recreation Center at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Lp. Additional information is available at 254-501-6557.
