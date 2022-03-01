Vote
Herald

Many Killeen residents began their day by stopping at polling places like this one at the Senior Center on Stan Schleuter Boulevard to cast their vote.

Local residents Jeff and Catherine Hoyle checked in before 8 a.m. to make sure their ballots were submitted on several key propositions and primary elections.

“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” Jeff Hoyle said. He and his wife have lived in Killeen for six years and urge people to take the time to get out and do their civic duty.

“Everyone who votes participates in the running of our city government and the future of our country,” Catherine Hoyle said.

Polling places will be open until 7 p.m Tuesday.

Bell County locations

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point

Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen

Holland City Hall, 102 W. Travis St., Holland

Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave., Killeen

J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive, Killeen

Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

A & E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190, Temple

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

Temple ISD Administration Building, Temple College, Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive, Temple

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington

First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Moffat

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 E. Prairie Ave., Rogers

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeeen

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen

Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

Western Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Drive, Temple

Coryell County locations

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road

Copperas Cove Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville,

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville

Lampasas County Locations

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner

Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 CR 3730, Adamsville

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

