Memorial Day in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area is looking to have a 50-50 chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon so be prepared, according to the National Weather Service office in Forth Worth.

Sunday morning is expected to be partly sunny with the chances of thunderstorms rising as the afternoon hits. The high is expected to be 84 with a low of 65, along with a 30% chance of rainfall to watch out for.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

