Memorial Day in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area is looking to have a 50-50 chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon so be prepared, according to the National Weather Service office in Forth Worth.
Sunday morning is expected to be partly sunny with the chances of thunderstorms rising as the afternoon hits. The high is expected to be 84 with a low of 65, along with a 30% chance of rainfall to watch out for.
“Storm chances will increase into ... Memorial Day for the Killeen area.” Steve Sano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, informed the Herald on Saturday.
Memorial Day has a 50% chance of storms. The high for the day is expected to be 81 with a low of 65. Rainfall may begin in the afternoon decreasing throughout the night.
Tuesday morning will start off the day with a 30% chance of showers from the night before but will decrease during the day. The high for Tuesday will be near 82 with a low of 65. Tuesday night will be clear.
Wednesday morning will continue to be clear with the sun staying out all day with little clouds. The high for the day will be rising to 86, and throughout the evening decreasing to 64.
On Thursday, the first day of June, the high is expected to be about 87 with a low of 68.
Friday will have a 20% chance of showers starting at around 9 a.m. and ending by noon. Friday winds will not surpass 5 mph, and the temperature will heat up to about 89 with a low of 67.
