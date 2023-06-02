Juneteenth festivities for 2023 will be in Killeen from June 16 - 19.
There will be multiple events open to the public that will commemorate and celebrate the freedom of African Americans in Texas after slavery ended in the 1860s.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 8:04 pm
Juneteenth festivities for 2023 will be in Killeen from June 16 - 19.
There will be multiple events open to the public that will commemorate and celebrate the freedom of African Americans in Texas after slavery ended in the 1860s.
The Miss Juneteenth Pageant will be starting for all who want to attend for free on June 16. The pageant will take place at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in the Warrior Hall building at 6:30 p.m.
“Every festivity that we do, we carry out the theme of free; free to participate in the Juneteenth Parade, and it’s free to attend the Juneteenth Pageant,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of Killeen NAACP, told the Herald on Friday.
The annual Juneteenth Parade is June 17.
It will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Killeen near City Hall; all are encouraged to join in and walk for the parade and bring vehicles if needed due to expected high-temperatures for that day.
The final event for Juneteenth planned by the local NAACP chapter is Community Impact Day.
This will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19. During this event, organizations and nonprofits will be giving back to the communities that Killeen residents serve.
Each organization is tasked to give 250 Juneteenth items or resources at the event to signify the 2.5 years it took for Texas slaves to actually be free after the issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining “June” and “nineteenth,” the day goes back to Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas.
Originating in Galveston, Juneteenth has since been observed annually in various parts of the United States, broadly celebrating African American culture.
“I hope that we as an African American culture, as well as Texas residents ,,, understands the history behind Juneteenth and the truth,” Driver-Moultrie stated to KDH on Friday. “Be better educated and continue to come together in unity to celebrate and commemorate this federal holiday that is now celebrated throughout the nation.”
For more information on the NAACP Juneteenth events coming up, contact Roosevelt Huggins at charhug@hot.rr.com or 254-291-0618.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.