Killeen resident Jershika Maple, 24, is back home after she finished in fifth place during season 21 of the hit NBC TV show “The Voice,” a singing competition.
At the beginning of the show, Maple selected Team Kelly over Team Legend after the two major recording artists — Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — turned their chairs around during her audition performance of New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain.”
Maple remained under Team Kelly until her battle round on Oct. 12, where she battled contestant Jeremy Rosado and lost.
However, both Ariana Grande and Legend wanted to “steal” her from Clarkson’s team. Maple chose to join Team Legend and was saved from elimination.
In the knockout rounds, Maple won against contestant Paris Winningham. Maple performed in the top 10 “live performances” of the show on Nov. 30, where the audience voted on who advanced to the next round.
She eventually made it to the top 5, and the show’s finale, which aired on Dec. 14.
What did you do before going on the show?
“Before the show I used to do security and I also used to work as a phlebotomist at the plasma center for Grifols.
I was really just working 9 to 5 while still doing what I love as a worship leader at a church here.
What started your passion for music?
“It was when I was young. My uncle would always catch me singing and my favorite song as a child was the ‘I love you’ song from the show ‘Barney.’ I was in church, of course. as well.
My uncle noticed that I had a good singing voice at the age of 3. He would tell my mom to get me into choir, so that was pretty much how I developed it. I was in every children’s choir and church choir I could get in to, which led to school choirs and choir competitions and so on. After that I did worship leading, acting and everything else leading up to me being on ‘the Voice.’ It was a one-two step process that turned into something so major. Im so grateful for all the opportunites that led up to this moment.
When you auditioned to be on ‘the Voice,’ did you think you’d get as far as you did?
“Absolutely not. I was terrified. Prior to getting up there and auditioning, there were people who would come back and they didn’t make it so you’re like ‘Oh my God. Am I next? When am I going to audition?’ It’s a very frightening process. I was towards the end and the teams fill up pretty quickly, so I was very grateful that I was able to get an audition, go on stage and turn chairs. That is also a fear that I had — not getting any chair turns.
Can you tell us a little about your experience on the show?
“It was a very life-changing situation. [The show] was a roller coaster emotionally but a life lesson in general. I am so grateful for it all. It made me realize that I love singing more and I should be doing this for the rest of my life. It made me see that I am a fighter, all in all, which was something I doubted previously before the show. I will take all that I learned with me until the day I die.”
You were under two coaches, Kelly and John. What was your learning experience from them? Do you find what they taught you valuable?
“The thing that I learned from Kelly is she told me to be yourself in every song, always connect with the audience when you perform and that really freed me up. I learned to leave my heart on stage.
With John, he said something to me that really stood out. Whenever I was learning a song, he would say ‘learn the rules before breaking them’, which meant learn the song how it came out and then start making the song your own. He also told me that it is important to emotionally connect with a song so that the audience can feel what you’re feeling. Those are the things I learned from them that I will forever take in my musical journey.”
Everyone got to learn from Ed Shearan as a mega mentor, but you also got to learn from Jason Aldean during your battle rounds. What were you able to learn?
“In the interview with Jason, he told me I sounded like Beyonce. He also said that sometimes we can get carried away with doing runs and that you don’t have to do all that. You don’t have to do a run on everything; just sometimes sing it out. Ed actually didn’t have any notes for me. He just gave me a hug and was like ‘you’re my favorite of all of them.’ He also told me that it felt like he was at my concert, and that was just amazing.
Has being on the show changed or altered your viewpoint of the music industry at all?
“Oh, absolutely. The opportunites are endless. For me, I personally feel like saying yes to something just to test it out and who knows where you’ll end up? Originally, trying out for the show, I didn’t think I would make it far but I made it to the finale. That just goes to show that you should try something you’ve never done before because you never know the results and the blessings that can come from it.
You were in the hot seat three times. What were you feeling during those moments where you could have gone home?
“I was originally supposed to go home in the battle rounds when I lost to Jeremy but I got stolen, so that was a shaky moment. Then I was in the bottom for instant save two times; that was stressful. The first time I was in instant save, I had a fight like no other. I thought to myself ‘I’m not going home; it’s too soon’, so I decided I’m going to sing my heart out and that’s when I performed “What is Love” by V. Bozeman. The second time was harder. I personally felt like I had just delivered my best performance the night before when I sang ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down.’ I was just in the bottom the week before [to make it it to the top 10] and then I was in the bottom again in the semifinals. It was heartbreaking.
I thought, ‘Man, America must not like me. They keep putting me in the bottom.’ I had to learn a whole new song and I felt like I was doing all this hard work. I’m glad I did sing, though, because it was a beautiful gospel song; however, in the moment I was very emotional and I actually cried backstage. I had to tell myself that it’s not about me and this song needs to be heard. I sang ‘Break Every Chain’ by Tasha Cobbs and I went out and fought for my spot again.
If it wasn’t for the production staff in the back with me, I don’t think in the semifinals would have won that day. I had felt so defeated and it was just a ‘not again’ type feeling. When I won, I was like ‘no way, you guys put me through this just to pick me again?’ It was overwhelming and exciting. but I still felt frustrated that I had to fight again.”
The show is over now. How are you feeling?
“I’m so thankful. It was one of the most stressful things I’ve done but also one of the most beautiful things. It was very demanding and we were always working. It was a job and not a vacation. I feel amazing, though I do miss being around my friends and the other contestants and the coaches. I know these opportunites will probably let me be in their lives again.
What now? What is your plan now that you have gotten your name out into the world?
“Right now I am working on a gospel album; I am a gospel singer at heart. I love inspirational music, so that could be on the way, too. I’ve been getting a lot of bookings and I am booked until almost September of next year. My manager has been very busy.
I’m getting booking from all over and not just in Killeen. It’s a beautiful feeling to know that people want you to continue to live out your dream and invest in them.”
Other Killeen residents who have appeared on “The Voice” include: Spensha Baker who finished fourth place during season 14 in 2018; and Rose Short who finished in fourth place during season 17 in 2019.
Maple will be performing at the Culture On The Square event in downtown Killeen on Jan. 15
Keep up with Maple’s musical journey by following her on social media. Maple’s Twitter handle is @JershikaJmaple, her TikTok is @Shikasings, her Instagram is Jershika_ and her Facebook page is Jershika Maple Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.