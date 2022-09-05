“I’m a little bit nervous,” 17-year-old Elijah Clark said as he held up the winning photo that allowed him to display his art during Giganticon, a comic and pop culture convention held over the Labor Day weekend in Killeen.
Clark is one of three students from the Killeen Independent School District’s Early College High School program that were selected to display their art at the convention in front of what tournament organizer Brian Fletcher estimated as a crowd of 4,500 people. Clark described his artwork as a mix of pop culture and anime-inspired digital art. Runner up to Clark in the summer contest was 17-year-old Izaris Adorno, who displayed a mix of water-color and pencil art.
Artwork was a large part of the convention, as over a dozen separate vendors displayed different mediums of art for sale. Attendees inspected wood burnings of Iron Man and holographic metal prints of “Dragon Ball” characters and chatted with original creators such as Ben Bender, the creator of the Beorn Comics. Several local vendors also attended the event, including America’s Heroes Comics and Games, as well as Galaxy Burger. Galaxy Burger, located at the intersection of 2nd Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen, is well known for its Star Wars-themed menu and restaurant.
Several nonprofit organizations showed off hand-made costumes for a good cause; a local chapter of the Mando Mercs, an international Star Wars-themed cosplay group, made an appearance at the convention to raise money for the Fisher House, a nonprofit organization that builds homes for military members and their families to stay while a loved one is in the hospital.
“We take a lot of pride in our individuality,” local chapter leader Tom “Lomas Thowe” Lowe said. “We make everything ourselves.”
According to Lowe, he made his first Star Wars costume in 2015 when his son asked him to dress up for a costume day at the local library.
“Now he’s not really into that sort of stuff anymore but I love it,” he said.
Lowe is the head of the “Karta Beskar” chapter of the Mando Mercs. Lowe explained that the cosplay group makes regular appearances at Star Wars days and other events to raise money for nonprofit organizations.
The Austin Ghostbusters, a cosplay group based out of Austin, was also present at the event, aiming to raise money for GirlStart, an Austin-based charity organization that seeks to “empower young women” to engage in STEM careers.
Speaking with Fletcher towards the end of the event, the organizer described it as a success.
“The Killeen community has been extremely welcoming,” he said. “But the real stars of the show have been the Early College volunteers.”
According to Fletcher, some 25 students from the Early College High School program volunteered to help run the event, assisting with everything from holding the door to helping manage ticket sales and acting as assistants to celebrity artists.
“I really hope this thing takes off and that we can make it bigger every year,” Fletcher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.