“I’m a little bit nervous,” 17-year-old Elijah Clark said as he held up the winning photo that allowed him to display his art during Giganticon, a comic and pop culture convention held over the Labor Day weekend in Killeen.

Clark is one of three students from the Killeen Independent School District’s Early College High School program that were selected to display their art at the convention in front of what tournament organizer Brian Fletcher estimated as a crowd of 4,500 people. Clark described his artwork as a mix of pop culture and anime-inspired digital art. Runner up to Clark in the summer contest was 17-year-old Izaris Adorno, who displayed a mix of water-color and pencil art.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.