NOLANVILLE — Central Bell County Fire and Rescue welcomed everybody Sunday to a “Back-to-School Bash” with giveaways and raffle items. There were snow cones, bicycles, food trucks and a bounce house set up to entertain family members of all ages. Even famous (cartoon) celebrities were on hand to greet the crowd.
CBCFR is a non-municipal fire department located just north of Interstate 14 on Main Street in Nolanville. They provide emergency services to the City of Nolanville and the surrounding central Bell County area in a 20-plus mile response area.
“We just wanted to give back to the community we serve,” Assistant Fire Chief Robert Whaley-Hadrick said during Sunday’s gathering. “This community has effectively supported our efforts to keep everyone safe and ready in case of an emergency.”
Skye and Marshall — two of the “Paw Patrol” heroes from the children’s television show — were on hand to welcome guests and ask for support for the volunteers at CBCFR. The two characters are part of a larger event called Giganticon which will be held this weekend at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Brian Fletcher, one of the promoters behind Giganticon, is a Belton resident and was very eager to support local kids at Sunday’s event. He was on hand with tickets for the upcoming Giganticon.
“Giganticon is a celebration of heroes, from ones that jump off the page of your favorite comic book to those everyday heroes that serve our country and protect our freedoms,” Fletcher said. “Come celebrate with us this Labor Day weekend and throw on your favorite costume, you won’t want to miss out.”
Firefighters and emergency response personnel were available for questions about the job they do and showed off their hardworking trucks and newest equipment to visitors.
Sparta Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cody Foutz came out to support the event, as well. His mom, Darlene Foutz, is part of the department’s auxiliary support and laid out school supplies, packing them inside new backpacks to be handed out to three lucky raffle ticket holders.
King of the Mountains Cyclery and L & M Cycle Services are in the business of bicycles. Both business ventures provided refurbished bicycles to several students who needed transportation to school or just an afterschool hobby. Tina Wiist and her husband John run the business and welcome kids of all ages to explore the bike shop. With brands like Trek and Scott, the shop handles new and refurbished models for any rider. The couple gave away more bikes during the back-to-school event than they sold Sunday.
“We don’t mind,” Tina Wiist said while taking a break from the snow cone machine. “They may be back soon for a purchase or to help someone else get interested. We gladly support the efforts of CBCFR. We want kids to share in the love of bikes and riding and creating more traditional outdoor activities.”
The CBCFR is compromised entirely of professional volunteers, according to their website. A lot of the volunteers at Sunday’s event were also a part of a fundraiser for the Nolanville Cowboys Football Team on Saturday.
According to their Facebook page, it said “Members of our amazing community came out in droves to show their support! Members of the Fire Department helped wash cars with the parents and children, gave tours of the firehouse, talked about what we do as first responders and provided demonstrations of equipment. We had a blast, and absolutely loved showing the community what we do!”
As part of the back-to-school raffle, the CBCFR Auxiliary is continuing to sell tickets for a variety of other raffle items including a beautiful table, handmade by one of the station’s own teammates. Tickets for the table are available for $20 each. There is a corn-hole game set to be raffled and tickets are $10. A ticket to win one of two rugged mountain bikes, courtesy of King of the Mountains Cyclery, are available for $5 per ticket. Raffle winners for all of these items will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 4, during the National Night Out event in Killeen. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug-prevention awareness, and generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts. To purchase or for more information on raffle tickets, call CBCFR at (254) 589-6036.
