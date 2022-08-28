NOLANVILLE — Central Bell County Fire and Rescue welcomed everybody Sunday to a “Back-to-School Bash” with giveaways and raffle items. There were snow cones, bicycles, food trucks and a bounce house set up to entertain family members of all ages. Even famous (cartoon) celebrities were on hand to greet the crowd.

CBCFR is a non-municipal fire department located just north of Interstate 14 on Main Street in Nolanville. They provide emergency services to the City of Nolanville and the surrounding central Bell County area in a 20-plus mile response area.

