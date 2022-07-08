The Killeen Department of Public Works Engineering Division said in a news release Friday that the southbound lane of Gilmer Street from Green Avenue to Church Avenue will be closing on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
According to the news release, the closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area.
“The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and will guide traffic around the work area,” the news release said. “Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
If residents have any questions, they can contact the engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
