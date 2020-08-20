A 10-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in Nolanville has died, police said Thursday.
Analeigh Saucedo died at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Nolanville Chief of Police Michael Hatton.
Saucedo was struck around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Nolanville.
Raymond Johnson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Bell County Jail with a bond of $510,000.
Hatton said Thursday that the Nolanville Police Department has notified the office of the Bell County District Attorney that Saucedo has passed away. He said the county will advise the department if charges can be upgraded.
Hatton said if charges are upgraded, it will likely happen after results from a blood test are returned from the Texas Department of Public Safety. He did not specify when the results are expected to be returned.
As of Thursday, Johnson was still listed on the Bell County Jail roster.
Johnson was traveling west on Interstate 14 Friday when he crossed the median onto the access road and struck the girl, Hatton said Monday.
It is unclear why Johnson left the interstate, but Hatton did provide a clue to the status of the roadway that evening.
“The highway did have moderate traffic and we believe that he may have been in a hurry and decided to cross the median,” Hatton said via email.
Hatton also said police do not believe he intended to hit the child.
“Investigator Oeller was on duty and observed him leaving the highway at a high rate of speed,” Hatton said. “We believe that he lost control of his vehicle when he went from the grass to the asphalt and struck the child.”
The arrest affidavit from the Nolanville Police Department said the incident appeared to be connected to road rage and reckless driving.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
