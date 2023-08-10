Thursday was National S’mores Day and several Killeen Girl Scouts celebrated by offering the tasty treats, a bag of the chocolaty trail mix and so-called SWAPS that looked like mini-S’Mores to visitors to the council hall on Lake Road.

Girl Scouts generally claim to be the “inventors” of the S’mores with the first mention of it in a 1927 edition of the Girl Scout manual “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” Wikipedia says it was a nod to the treat’s addictive qualities that it was dubbed “S(ome)’More.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.