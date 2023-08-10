Thursday was National S’mores Day and several Killeen Girl Scouts celebrated by offering the tasty treats, a bag of the chocolaty trail mix and so-called SWAPS that looked like mini-S’Mores to visitors to the council hall on Lake Road.
Girl Scouts generally claim to be the “inventors” of the S’mores with the first mention of it in a 1927 edition of the Girl Scout manual “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” Wikipedia says it was a nod to the treat’s addictive qualities that it was dubbed “S(ome)’More.”
In any case, girls from the local troop used the occasion to welcome visitors to their council hall and share their experiences in scouting.
There was a craft table set up so that visitors could make their own SWAPS — an acronym for Special Wat-cha-ma-cal-it Attached with a Pin Somewhere. These tiny trinkets are made from foam felt pieces and a cotton ball.
Anaya Wilson, 8, showed visitors how to attach the pieces with a bit of hot glue and a safety pin. The trinket is suitable for sharing, swaping or saving in a collection.
At another station, Sterno cans were set up in a safety tray for visitors to try their hand at roasting marshmallow.
Carmella Freed, 11, was on hand to help each person build their own S’more from graham crackers and chocolate squares.
Before each guest left the building, they received a to-go bag of S’more trail mix — a combination of Teddy Graham Cracker Crunch cereal, mini-marshmallows and chocolate chips.
There are 28 troops in the Killeen, Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights and Fort Cavazos area. Most troops meet every week or every other week, usually on a weekend day.
They plan outdoor activities and fundraisers and generally promote a “sisterhood” between girls from kindergarten age to high school seniors.
For additional information about scouting in the Killeen area, contact Shawna Padley at 512-490-2362 or by email to shawnap@gsctx.org.
