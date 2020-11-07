A local church, City of Restoration Church, partnered up with the No More Violence chapter in Killeen to host a Community Outreach at Long Branch Park in Killeen Saturday afternoon.
The event included a prayer tent, snacks, music, fellowship and even gave away clothing to families who needed them.
“The purpose of the event today is to inform the community and let the community know that we are here to meet their needs,” Mark Jordan, servant leader for City of Restoration Church said. “Whatever they may need, we want to help them and that the church is here and not just the City of Restoration.”
Jordan said this is the first time the church has put on this event.
“I have helped the community individually before,” he said. “As long as we get one person that we can help that is all that really matters. We don’t focus on numbers, we are just focusing on making sure we do the right thing and that they take advantage of our help.”
Jordan said that the church accepted donations that were being given away during the event.
“We put out a press and let people know that we were going to do this,” he said. “We have been abundantly blessed to say, we had people not just from Central Texas but also out of other states had donated other monetary things and clothes to help us take care of the people in our community.”
Patricia Allen, founder of No More Violence, started the organization in Dallas in 2011.
“We have been doing it for nine years now,” she said. “We deal with bullying, suicide, hazing, gun violence, family/domestic violence and human trafficking. The Killeen chapter has been here since 2017.”
Allen said the organization came out to support City of Restoration Church.
“We are in this together,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where you live at, organization, denomination or ethnicity. We want to educate the younger people about the choices that they make and the consequences of those choices. This opportunity to give back and help provide what they need to give back.”
