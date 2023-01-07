Central Texas residents woke up Saturday morning to moisture on the ground from rain that fell during the overnight hours. The remainder of the day was cloudy, with a high near 69 and a north wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday weather in the Killeen area calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 63 and a north wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night is forecast for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 42 and a northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday has a 20% chance of showers in the forecast for the afternoon. Partly sunny skies, with a high near 65 with calm winds becoming south around 5 mph is expected in the afternoon.
Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 47 and a south southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday is sunny, with a high near 74 and a west wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday night calls for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 52 and a south southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 74 and a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night is forecast for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 53.
Thursday calls for sunny skies, with a high near 68.
Thursday night is said to be mostly clear skies, with a low around 40, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday calls for sunny skies, with a high near 63.
