Texas land commissioner George P. Bush has removed financial oversight of the Veterans Land Bureau and the state veteran cemeteries from General Land Office chief investment officer Rusty Martin after Martin made disparaging comments about the state veteran cemeteries being “money losing projects.”
Bush, a U.S. Navy veteran who deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, stated that Martin’s comments were “disrespectful and insulting to anyone who has put on the uniform to serve our great nation. As such, I have taken immediate action to implement changes in leadership to help better convey the VLB’s priorities.”
Martin’s comments caused the former deputy director of the state veteran cemeteries, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Brown, to resign from his position in protest.
Brown said that during his eight years as deputy director, getting basic funding for the state veteran cemeteries was a difficult process.
“I’ve been fighting this for eight years,” Brown said. “I fought as long as I could. Getting funding has been a chore that has been overwhelming.”
The idea that the veteran cemeteries should be money makers upsets many veterans.
“My wife and I will be buried there (Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery),” said retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, former III Corps and Fort Hood commander. “I would hope that we would be respected on such hallowed ground.”
Martin has been relieved of his duties that pertain to the operations of the VLB, Bush said.
David Repp, the senior deputy director and chief financial officer, will assume oversight of VLB finances moving forward. Repp is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, where he completed over 100 combat missions from 2005 to 2006. He served a total of eight years and achieved the rank of sergeant.
Repp will assume these responsibilities until a full-time replacement is named.
John Kelley has been named the new deputy director of cemeteries. Kelley is a U.S. Army veteran who retired after 23 years of service, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel, with deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo.
Bush said he has full confidence that these personnel changes will have a positive impact on the day-to-day operations and better reflect the mission and values of the GLO.
The Texas State Veteran Cemeteries were created to honor veterans and ensure that all those who serve from Texas are laid to rest with dignity and honor.
“During my time as land commissioner, I have continuously worked to increase services to our state’s veterans at little to no cost to taxpayers.
“My number one priority is ensuring that Texas veterans receive the benefits that they deserve. “
