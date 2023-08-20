One local mom has raised the bar on fun fundraisers with The Kids Glow Party at Club Energy on Sunday afternoon.
Amber Johnson, with the help of her husband Jeremy and four kids — Ariana, 14; Helen, 11; Isabella, 9; and Julius, 8 — transformed the night-club into a daytime party room for kids (and their parents).
There were glow sticks, necklaces, party favors, refreshments, games and a picture booth as well as DeeJayavila.
“This is the best party I’ve ever been to,” Marcus Jones, 4, said. “Where’s the pizza?”
Marcus and his older sister, J’quelyn, 6, brought mom, Dorrie with them to the party. The kids joined dozens of others on the dance floor to dance to hot tunes like “Y-M-C-A” and “The Beanie Bop.”
Sara and Giselle Burns came in to meet some friends at the party.
“I think my friends are going to be here later,” said Sara. “We called them and they were excited to get dressed up.”
There were sequins, neon, heels and sneakers. Kids of all ages were soon on the dance floor shouting as they danced.
Johnson came up with the idea to help local groups or clubs raise money for trips, uniforms and other necessary expenses.
So, just like a club car wash or bake sale, or even a donation drive, Johnson tried to think of a way she could help raise money and have something fun for kids to do. That’s when the idea of a dance party came up. The Club Energy venue was air-conditioned and perfect for an afternoon of music, dancing and fun.
Proceeds from the Glow Party Sunday went to help On Pointe Divas, a majorette dance company and for the Haybranch Hawks Steppers. Her own kids participate in some of these activities and she wanted to find a way to help.
Johnson plans to organize more parties of this type to continue to benefit local organizations, but wouldn’t say when the next event was planned.
“I would like to do something in October, but we’ll have to see,” Johnson said. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of volunteers.”
