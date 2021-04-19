A GoFundMe has been created to benefit the family of Julianna Allen, the 18-year-old Harker Heights High School senior who died when her vehicle crashed into the Killeen welcome sign on Interstate 14 in the predawn hours Friday.
As of around 4:45 p.m. Monday, 101 people had donated a total of $10,709, surpassing the $10,000 goal.
The GoFundMe was created by Ashley Tibbetts shortly after Allen’s death, with all funds raised going to Allen’s father to cover funeral expenses and to support him through the tough time, according to a spokesperson for GoFundMe.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, Allen lost control of her vehicle which left the roadway and sliding sideways, eventually rolled onto the driver’s side before striking the sign, police said.
She was pronounced dead at 5:26 a.m. Friday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Allen was on her way to work at a Shipley Do-Nuts, the GoFundMe page said.
“Julianna was literally a ray of sunshine in our lives and will be so missed,” the page said.
Anyone interested in donating, can do so at http://bit.ly/GFMAllen.
