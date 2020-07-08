The online fundraiser for the family of Krysta Martinez, a former soldier who died recently, and who was active in pushing for community support during the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen, is nearing its stated goal.
As of around 5 p.m. Wednesday, 466 people had donated more than $14,300 of the $15,000 goal.
Multiple people on social media have said that Martinez died in a car accident. Social media posts do not specify when or where she died.
The GoFundMe was created June 27 by Andrew Sanchez of Harlingen, a friend of Martinez.
“During this tragic event myself as well as Krysta’s closest friends have gotten together to raise as much money as we can to cover all funeral and final expenses for the family,” the GoFundMe page said.
Martinez helped her sister, Kathryn Martinez, sell T-shirts at the peaceful demonstrations near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue in Killeen. On June 12, the second demonstration, Martinez said 75% of the proceeds of the shirts went to the family of Guillen to cover legal costs. The rest went back to the business to buy more supplies to make more shirts.
The Martinez sisters helped push the petition to the White House website in an effort to elicit a response from the federal government.
“I couldn’t imagine losing my sister,” Krysta Martinez said June 12. “Once we saw the sisters (of Guillen) reached out to us, we were like, ‘No, let’s help, lets help.’ We would go out searching nights by ourselves.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://bit.ly/KrystaFund.
