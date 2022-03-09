A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Senia Aguilera, the 15-year-old girl struck and killed by a train Tuesday not far from the Killeen High School.
The fundraiser, started by Glenda Attaway, an aunt, is aimed to raise $15,000 for the family to give her a proper burial.
According to the fundraiser, Aguilera had recently been informed she had been selected to be an athletic cheerleader during her upcoming sophomore year.
Services for Aguilera will be delayed, pending an investigation from three agencies, the fundraiser reads.
Anyone interested in donating can do so at https://bit.ly/3JeVuIB.
The family is also holding a balloon release at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stewart Park, 1702 N. 24th St. in Killeen. Aguilera’s favorite colors were purple, blue and black, according to Attaway’s Facebook page.
