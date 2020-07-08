1. Yes. The races are important, so casting a ballot will be a priority.

2. Yes. It will be a good test of the county’s election protocols in November.

3. No. There aren’t enough races of interest. I’ll be sitting this one out.

4. No. The threat of being exposed to the coronavirus at the polls is too great.

5. Unsure. I haven’t decided whether I’ll take part in the runoff voting.

Vote

View Results