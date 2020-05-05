The sister of missing Fort Hood soldier, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to help locate her. The soldier is from Houston, according to media outlets.
Mayra Guillen organized the fundraiser recently with a goal of $20,000. The purpose of the page is for people to donate for her to hire a private investigator and to help Mayra Guillen stay in the Killeen area as she continues the search for her sister.
Mayra Guillen is also originally from Houston.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 62 people had donated a total of $2,464.
Friends and family came to the Killeen-Fort Hood area on Friday to hold up signs and hand out fliers. It has been 13 days since Vanessa Guillen was last seen.
Vanessa Guillen, a soldier with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, went missing April 22, according to a release from Fort Hood officials.
“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day,” the release said.
Anyone with information should contact Army Criminal Investigative Division Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.
Vanessa Guillen is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, the release said.
Army CID officials are offering a $15,000 reward for credible information in regard to the soldier’s whereabouts.
