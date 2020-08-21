Members of the public can donate to the family of a 10-year-old girl who died Wednesday from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in Nolanville.
Nolanville police identified the girl as “Analeigh Saucedo,” but other media outlets and the GoFundMe page have her name listed as “Analy Saucedo.”
Edith Vera started the GoFundMe fundraiser on Wednesday with a goal of $10,000, on behalf of the Saucedo family.
“This angel didn’t deserve to die let’s help the family with the financial burden since we can’t aid in their suffering,” the description of the page said.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, 42 people had donated a total of $2,300.
Saucedo was hit by a vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway. The vehicle was being driven by 38-year-old Raymond Bernard Johnson.
Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving without a license. He is in Bell County Jail with a total bond of $510,000.
Nolanville Chief of Police Michael Hatton said the family is going to have the girl’s organs donated.
The GoFundMe page can be found at http://bit.ly/GFMSaucedo.
Two fundraisers selling food will also happen in Killeen Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s fundraiser selling tacos and drinks begins at 5:30 p.m. at 9201 Zayden Drive in Killeen.
Sunday’s fundraiser is from noon to 5 p.m. at Las Tapatias #3 at 1111 Willow Springs Road.
