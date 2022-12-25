Christmas is a time for traditions, though some are a little less traditional than others.
After stopping by the Regal Cinema in Killeen on Sunday, it became apparent that going to a movie on Christmas was something a lot of families include in their holiday routines.
Regal Cinema Deputy General Manager Selena Kirby said she has seen an increase in moviegoers this week.
“Anytime the kids are out of school or there is a holiday, we see more families,” Kirby said.
The theater is also showing several family films, which makes the experience even more appealing to the entire family.
Chris and Kelly Gadbury of Killeen brought their three children to see “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
“We’re looking forward to it,” Chris said.
“It’s something I remember doing with my parents and so I wanted to bring my kids,” Kelly added.
Another Avatar family, the Tucker’s from Florence were spotted getting snacks including a large popcorn.
Ashley and Alex Tucker brought 10-year old Jasper Jones; Gretchen Jones, 16; and older brother Oakley Jones to experience the movie together.
The Carter family of Killeen made going to the movies a new Christmas tradition last year when dad Sgt. Sterling Carter, an M.P.O. stationed at Fort Hood, was home. This year, mom Michelle Carter decided they would continue the tradition without him. Nine-year-old Aria Carter, five-year-old Royalty Carter, and friend Aniyah Johnson — who was visiting from Seattle — were on their way to see “Puss ’n Boots.”
“It won’t be the same, but if he was here, he’d be excited to go,” Michelle said.
Sgt. Carter is currently deployed to Germany.
Whatever the holiday tradition, it seems enjoying time with family is the most enjoyable.
