The 27th annual AdventHealth-Central Texas Gold Star Gala is in the record books with raffle and live auction donations totaling over $40,000, officials said Friday.

Final totals are still being calculated as donations continue to come in following the event held Thursday night at the Killeen Convention and Civic Center, said Tony Mino, director of development at the Killeen hospital. He said officials should know the final totals by Monday.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

