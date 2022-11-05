The 27th annual AdventHealth-Central Texas Gold Star Gala is in the record books with raffle and live auction donations totaling over $40,000, officials said Friday.
Final totals are still being calculated as donations continue to come in following the event held Thursday night at the Killeen Convention and Civic Center, said Tony Mino, director of development at the Killeen hospital. He said officials should know the final totals by Monday.
“We appreciate all the support and tremendous outpouring of support for our vision of what AdventHealth-Central Texas could be with the planned community Wellness Center,” Mino said on Friday. “Thanks are not enough to show our gratitude to the hundreds of individuals and businesses who donated time and resources to make this year’s event a success.”
The goal to make the Wellness Center a reality was placed at $1 million. With the $100,000 check — a fourth installment on a five-year commitment from the AdventHealth Foundation Board — presented during the event, the total amount is near $800,000.
Guests excitedly kept the evening rolling as the live auction began. Generous donors with the highest bids included Rich Radicke who won the seven-night stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for $7,100. JoAnn Purser was the high bidder on the NASCAR Experience for next year’s Circuit of the Americas race in Austin for $3,700.
A ticket package to see the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 24 was sold, twice. The original high bidder, Junior Mayo won the package at $2,600 and told auctioneer John Fisher to “sell it again.” The final winner, at $2,300, was Susan Buckley.
Mitch Connell was the high bidder on a Big Hoss BBQ party for 50 at $4,500, and Matt Yowell went home with the Texas flag which was flown over the Texas Capitol for a high bid of $1,300.
Plans for the 2024 event were made at the close of the evening to great applause. Next year’s event will be Thursday, Nov. 2, and will feature the musical group Take Six as the entertainment.
