Hundreds gathered for the 26th annual black-tie AdventHealth-Central Texas Foundation Gold Star Gala at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Thursday evening — the first since the start of the global pandemic.
For the past 27 years, with the exception of last year, the foundation has hosted the gala to raise funds for various hospital projects — the latest is a new stand-alone Wellness Center expected to offer the public free fitness classes, health screenings and vaccination clinics.
The group has already raised $700,000 toward the project’s $1.1 million estimated construction cost.
Erin Riley, AdventHealth-Central Texas director of Marketing and Community Relations, said the Wellness Center aims to have a positive impact on the community at large.
“One of the reasons that the wellness project is such a passionate project for AdventHealth is that we really feel that socio-economic issues should not be a barrier to health care,” Riley said. “We should be able to meet people where they are, help them feel whole, live that best life, and take care of the whole person. That’s where the wellness center is such an important piece is the free access to health care.”
Kevin Roberts, AdventHealth president and CEO, presented the audience with an architectural rendering of the soon-to-be new AdventHealth-Central Texas Wellness Center.
“The funds that are raised tonight are going to be for this wellness center which will be on the campus at AdventHealth-Central Texas hopefully in the next year or so, depending on how fast we can raise the funds,” Roberts said.
Peggy Johnson, president and CEO of AdventHealth Southwest Region, presented an AdventHealth Trustee of the Year award to an AdventHealth-Central Texas trustee, Mary Kliewer.
“She’s a cancer survivor herself and she quietly and compassionately consoles those going through this disease with encouragement, hope, and a gentle presence,” Johnson said. “Part of what makes someone a trustee is not just what they do for AdventHealth, but it’s their service to the community. Mary Kliewer has committed her life to service in her community.”
A “Tribute to George Strait,” featuring musician Derek Spence, entertained guests after a three-course dinner catered by Let Us Do The Cooking.
The hospital now know as AdventHealth was previously called Metroplex Hospital prior to its name change in 2019.
