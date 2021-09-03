The City of Killeen’s Stonetree Golf Club will fully open for play beginning today at 2 p.m.
According to Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford, crews have spent the last two months revamping the greens and fairways with common Bermuda grass and tifdwarf Bermuda greens to provide for a better playing surface throughout the year.
Some fairways were converted by a sprigging machine and the tifdwarf Bermuda greens were replaced with a newer type of ultradwarf Bermuda grass and Sunday Bermuda grass, which were also sprigged.
“This is an exciting time for us at Stonetree,” said Angelina Vinson, director of Golf and Instruction. “We look forward to seeing our community back on the greens and enjoying a great day of golf.”
The course will offer several events over the next month, including a Mental Skills Clinic for youth, ‘Thirsty Thursdays’ two-person scramble, a Town Hall meeting to present future course updates, Night Glow Golf, private instructions and a Men’s Golf Association.
For more information, visit the Recreation Services section of KilleenTexas.gov.
Jack Dowling
