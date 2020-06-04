As things are continuing to open up, there are more local events and activities for area residents to take part in, but there are still a number of virtual and social-distancing events, too, for those not ready to venture out yet. View the listing for more information on what’s happening this week.
Local Events
The Garrison Command Golf Scramble will begin at 9 a.m. June 5 at The Courses of Clear Creek, Building 5238, Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. Registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. the day of the event and is $35 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 or go to www.hood.armymwr.com/golf for more information.
Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard, 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a free movie night from 8 to 10 p.m. June 5 and will feature “Jumanji: Next Level.” Camp Caylor is also hosting a second anniversary Luau Party from 4 to 10 p.m. June 6. There will be glass painting, an on-site food truck, live music, and a luau and fire dance performance by Baila Pacifica.
Wings Pizza N Things, 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, is hosting a Dine and Donate event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting the virtual Outrun the Sun 5K Fun Run June 20 and 21. This run does not have a designated start time or location and can be completed on either day and at a location of the runner’s choosing. Runners will track their run/walk online with FitRankings. Registration is $25 per runner. Go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR by June 19 to register and for more information.
Hancock Springs Pool Free Flow Swim Area, Highway 281 South in Lampasas, is now open at 50% capacity and is first come, first served. The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The swim area will be open to Lampasas County residents only and proof of residency must be provided. Admission is $3.50 for adults and $2.50 for children and seniors. Hanna Springs Pool will remain closed for the season.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Fort Hood, is offering free access to boating, fishing, and hike and bike trails for a limited time every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must have a Department of Defense ID for access.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car load. This week’s double feature, showing nightly June 5-7, will be “Onward” at 8:45 p.m. and “Jumanji: Next Level” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car at all times.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado, hosts Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday. Participation is free and prizes will be awarded.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library is also hosting its Summer Reading Club from June 1 to August 15 for children, teens, and adults. Sign up at harkerheights.readsquared.com to participate. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is now open for grab-and-go service from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Rock and Roll Playhouse features livestream episodes with special guests, crafts, live music, and more fun for families every weekday at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RRPHKIDS/.
Popsicle’s Instagram account, @popsicle, hosts a livestream virtual recess at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Activities are geared toward kids 6-12 years of age and don’t require any special supplies or equipment, and can be completed in under 20 minutes.
Texas A&M AgriLife Water University is hosting a free, virtual Texan Plants class from 5 to 6 p.m. June 11 live on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/AgriLifeWaterU. The class will focus on native plants and how to properly care for them.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, vendors, farmers and growers in attendance. Barrow will also host live music by Nate Guthrie at 7:30 p.m. June 5 and the Jim Gregg Full Band at 7:30 p.m. June 6.
Museums and Exhibits
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is hosting a virtual “Beat the Heat: Shark Week” Family Day June 6 on its website, www.templerrhm.org, and its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/templerrhm/. The museum will post the day’s activities and crafts for families to participate from their homes.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts virtual Thinkery at Home activities throughout the week. Facebook Live Story Time is at 10 a.m. every weekday, Story Time in Spanish at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Sunday, STEAM activities every Wednesday and Sunday at noon, and a Facebook Live Design Challenge every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. for an introduction and again at 4 p.m. for show and tell. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors. The museum also hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. There are also as free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
The Houston Zoo offers live webcam views of seven different exhibits to include gorillas, giraffes, elephants, and more. Go to www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/ to view the live feed.
