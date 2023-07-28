The Central Texas Military Officers Association of America is hosting a golf tournament and scramble in September to raise funds for scholarships.
The golf event will start at 7 a.m. Sept. 22 at Stone Tree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, in Killeen.
They will be giving the earnings made from the event to different scholarships for high school and college students who plan to attend ROTC at the school of their choice.
Around noon there will be a hamburger lunch, and during the lunch the individual and team prizes will be announced.
MOAA officials leading the event are encouraging sponsors, teams, players and attendees to participate and enjoy the tournament.
For more information, contact the tournament organizers, Dewitt Mayfield at 254-423-4660 or email him at dewittmayfield@aol.com
To become a sponsor or register for the event go to centexmoaa,org and click on 2023 Golf Fundraiser.
