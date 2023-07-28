160504-Fut Stars Golf

Bryan McRae practices his chip shot before the KISD middle school golf tournament at Stone Tree Golf Club , Killeen, on Wednesday, May 04, 2016.

 Andy Zavoina | Herald

The Central Texas Military Officers Association of America is hosting a golf tournament and scramble in September to raise funds for scholarships.

The golf event will start at 7 a.m. Sept. 22 at Stone Tree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, in Killeen.

