Due to a high probability for severe storms, with damaging wind and hail, the 26th Annual Denver Mills Golf Tournament has been moved to April 4.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
There will be Two Hole in One Prizes: A New Car from Don Ringler and at the 2nd Hole in One, the prize is to split $10,000 with Tablerock, sponsored by Greg Fariss, Salty Creek Carpentry.
Other prizes include some cash give-aways, $150 ice chest from Ace Hardware, gift certificate for 4 holes of golf, and more.
