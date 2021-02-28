Killeen City Council Candidate Jessica Gonzalez hosted a community forum in downtown Killeen on Sunday for a reason.
“That’s the whole purpose of being here today,” Gonzalez said shortly before the event began at 4 p.m. at Let’s Eat Texas on Avenue D. “To figure out how and why we’re still in the same position and to really figure out how to get the process rolling.”
The long standing issue of the best way to revitalize downtown Killeen, the area of the city where Gonzalez grew up, is a major priority for her campaign. She is a candidate for the District 1 seat in the upcoming May election, currently held by Shirley Fleming, who has termed out and will not be running for reelection.
The forum event, which had 10-12 attendees present when it got started, began with an opening prayer, followed by a poem by Gonzalez’s daughter, Gabriella. Gonzalez herself then spoke, reflecting on how family experiences growing up helped her to develop an interest in politics.
Public safety, transportation, education and economic development are her key campaign issues.
“What are you going to do about it?” Gonzalez said an uncle once asked her about how she might try to make a difference in the world, speaking to the “how and why” that now helps drive her campaign.
The general manager of a local jewelry store, Gonzalez is the mother of three. Her older daughter, Ariss Barnett, recently joined the U.S. Air Force. Her other two children, Gabriella, 16, and Jeremiah, 9, are students at the Killeen ISD. In the past, she has done advocacy work in the areas of domestic violence, human trafficking, veterans issues and others.
“These are the things that shaped me as far as wanting to be of service,” she said.
She has also done volunteer work with LULAC, Habitat for Humanity, Clements Boys and Girls Club and other community groups.
Gonzalez spoke about how she wants to foster community involvement in the local political process.
“Let’s actually make some progress,” she told forum attendees.
Riakos Adams, president of Killeen Volunteers, Inc., was one of the forum attendees. He described Gonzalez as “a great person.”
“I think she’ll do great for the city,” he said.
To learn more about Gonzalez’s campaign contact them at JessicaG14Me@gmail.com. The campaign web site is being developed, at last report.
