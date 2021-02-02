Gonzalez to host campaign kickoff

Jessica Gonzalez, candidate for Killeen City Council District 1, will host an official campaign kickoff Wednesday at noon, with a meet and greet event to follow from 1 to 4 p.m.
Both will take place at the Killeen Performing Arts Center, 801 N. 4th St.
Option to stream the event is available FB.Me/JessicaG4Me. For more information on the campaign, email JessicaG14Me@gmail.com or call 254-307-1472.
Steve Wilson
