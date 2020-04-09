As Good Friday and Easter weekend approach, take note of these municipal office closures and possible changes to waste collection schedules.
Killeen
All city offices for Killeen will be closed April 10. Regular business hours will resume April 13, except the Killeen Public Library system, which remains closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Trash collection will occur as normal.
Harker Heights
All city offices in Harker Heights will be closed April 10. Regular business hours will resume April 13, with the exception of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Events Center, which will remain closed for the time being due to coronavirus concerns.
Solid waste collection will occur as regularly scheduled.
Fort Hood
Soldiers will have a training holiday on April 10 and most offices will be closed.
Copperas Cove
All Copperas Cove city facilities will be closed April 10 and reopen April 13.
Commercial trash collection will occur on its regularly scheduled day. There will be no residential trash collection on April 10.
Lampasas
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed April 10 and will reopen April 13.
Waste collection will be unaffected by the holiday.
Nolanville
Nolanville City Hall and all city offices will be closed April 10 and reopen April 13.
Trash collection will take place as normal.
Belton
All city offices will be closed April 10, and reopen April 13.
Trash collection will occur as normally scheduled.
Salado
Salado City Hall will be open for limited hours April 10. Check www.saladotx.gov for an update on that day’s limited schedule.
Residents should check with their respective waste management provider for information on changes to the pick-up schedule.
Florence
Florence City Hall and other offices will be closed April 10 and will reopen April 13.
Waste collection will not be affected by the holiday.
Kempner
All city offices will be closed April 10 and will reopen April 13.
Residents should contact their respective trash collection provider for changes to pick-up schedules.
Gatesville
All city offices will be closed April 10 and will open again April 13.
Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.
