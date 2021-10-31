With sunny skies projected today, it should be a nice evening for children and their families to participate in the annual trick-or-treat festivities in several of the area cities.
Children and their families will be out in Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and Fort Hood. Killeen city officials recommended that trick-or-treating was done Saturday evening.
When children are out at 4:30 p.m., when it begins in Harker Heights, trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for today.
By 8 p.m., when trick-or-treat is scheduled to end in Copperas Cove, Fort Hood and Nolanville, the temperature is expected to be around 70 degrees.
The high temperature today could reach around 83 and dip to around 53 for an overnight low.
Looking ahead into the week, residents can expect sunny skies through much of Tuesday.
A slight chance of rain enters the forecast Tuesday evening and gets as high as 50% on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to cool off around that time also, with high temperatures projected to be 68 on Wednesday and 57 on Thursday.
Other Halloween events
Besides trick-or-treating, other Halloween events are scheduled for the area.
Killeen
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will be having their Trunk R Treat around noon on Sunday after the 10:30 a.m. service. All children are invited to participate with costumes. The church invites adults to participate by decorating their trunk to give out treats. If you cannot make it, please donate some candy or toys to give out to the children.
Grace Lutheran Church and School of Killeen located at 1007 Bacon Ranch Road will hold Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. in the church parking lot. This event is held to give children a safe alternative to trick or treating. Participants will collect candy from the trunks of cars. There will also be games, prizes, food and more. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.
McDermotts Club in Killeen is hosting McDermotts Carnival Halloween starting at 6 p.m. There will be games such as Halloween Bingo, Halloween Golf, and Balloon Darts. Guests who play can win free drinks, shots, other prizes. This event is open to the public.
