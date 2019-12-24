On the day of Christmas Eve, people and places around the globe are ramping up for the big day Wednesday. In light of the fact that some children have probably already started asking when Santa Claus will arrive, Google has fired up its own Santa tracker — accessible on Google's main website — which allows families to track Santa's trip around the world.
The tracker uses the computer's location data to estimate when the big man will arrive in the area. According to the tracker, he is currently delivering presents throughout Australia, and will be in the Killeen area in 16 hours. Also according to the tracker, Santa has already delivered 1.79 billion presents to children around the world.
