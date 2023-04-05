Two Place 4 candidates for Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed issues facing schools at an election forum this week sponsored by the Republican Party of Bell County.
Moderated by county Republican Chairman Mack Latimer, the incumbent Killeen school board member Marvin Rainwater and the challenger Henry “Hank” Perry Jr., answered questions for over an hour Tuesday night to a crowd of about 40 at Phantom Warrior Brewery in Killeen.
“Thank you for taking the time to listen to these two discuss important issues relative to KISD and the students they serve,” Latimer said after introducing each man. “I hope you get a good feel for what they think about the role of trustee.”
Latimer asked about fiscal responsibility. He asked which areas of the district’s budget might be increased, which decreased and what areas would stay the same.
Rainwater said the board has a good perspective on what is needed and commented on rising property values which would inevitably raise revenues.
“But, as revenues increase with new properties, we must be aware of the possibility of recapture by the state. It’s a tricky balancing act,” said Rainwater, a retired educator and longtime school board member.
He also said increased funding should go to technology and transportation due to rising costs and outdated resources.
Perry, a retired Army colonel and former Fort Hood garrison commander, suggested he would propose a strategic facilities plan.
“We must be innovative on how we manage budget and conduct maintenance activities,” Perry said. “We expect growth, but we must bring down debt service.”
KISD already has a long-range strategic facilities plan.
Both men spoke against the use of portable buildings to increase classroom space and said they want to support teachers, either with monetary incentives or working conditions.
Some other areas where the two were in agreement included raising performance levels of students in the core areas of English, math and science. Each felt that a determined focus on the board’s ability to support campus staff in this endeavor would be a top priority.
“Schools need a systematic approach to performance goals,” Rainwater said. “We have eight campuses which scored a ‘D’ or ‘F’ on the recent TEA audit. We need to find ways to support change.”
Perry questioned the method on how performance was measured.
“I feel that some of this is propaganda by the State of Texas,” Perry said about the administration and use of (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests. “There is always room to question how things are done.”
Candidates also expressed support for the search process currently underway in the district for a new superintendent.
“I believe we need a person with experience in a large school district,” Rainwater said. “Someone who could bring people in that are skilled and have a proven track record in education.”
Perry spoke to the qualities he would look for.
“A strong leader,” Perry said. “A person that can be trusted to collaborate with the community in a transparent way.”
Each candidate had specific concerns, moving forward, on other areas to address.
“Every district in the state is experiencing labor shortages,” Rainwater said. “It isn’t as simple as recruiting teachers, bus drivers or office staff. We need to invest in the people we already have.” He spoke about staff development programs, incentives and training good people to retain them.
“We can focus on how great KISD is now and build on the great things that are happening,” Rainwater said.
Perry called into play his personal interest in seeing changes throughout the school district.
“I think we need a critical eye and a fresh perspective,” Perry said. “There is room for improvement.”
Overall, Rainwater drew on his many years of experience in the education system, most of which is with KISD. He has been a teacher, counselor, campus principal and executive director of the KISD Career Center.
Perry’s key points were culture, people and process. He is a retired colonel with 26 years of military service, including garrison commander at Fort Hood and III Corp Chief of Staff. In August 2021, he went to work as a senior manager at Amazon.
