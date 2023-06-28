Curfews for minors will soon be a thing of the past in Texas, as Gov. Greg Abbott on June 9 signed House Bill 1819, which essentially takes power away from cities to create or enforce curfew ordinances.
The new law takes effect Sept. 1.
All local cities — Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove — currently have ordinances enforcing curfews for minors, defined as individuals 17 years of age or younger.
In Killeen, curfew hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday. From June 1 to Aug. 15, the hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any given day.
Killeen police said enforcement will continue until September.
“The Killeen Police Department will continue to enforce the Youth Curfew Ordinance as long as it remains in force,” said Police Chief Pedro Lopez via email to the Herald Wednesday. “The curfew is a good tool to keep minors off of the streets late at night when they are likely to get into trouble, or become victims themselves. KPD will continue to use all resources at its disposal to prevent and detect criminal activity whenever possible.”
In Harker Heights, the juvenile curfew hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday.
“We will abide by the new State Legislative measure prohibiting juvenile curfews,” said Jerry Bark, assistant city manager for Harker Heights, in an email. “We are disappointed in the State with the preemption of local law enforcement codes, policies or enforcement. We felt that our curfew hours were reasonable.”
In Copperas Cove, the hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday. Additionally, Copperas Cove enforces a daytime curfew from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday while school is in session.
HB 1819 was authored by Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, of the state’s 96th District. Joining as coauthors were Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs (District 73), and Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring (District 150). Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola (Senate District 1), sponsored the bill in the Senate.
Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple (District 55), Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville (District 59), David Spiller, R-Jacksboro (District 68), voted in favor of the bill when it reached the required third vote in the House on May 4.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado (District 54), is on the record as voting in favor of it; however, in the House Journal for that day, Buckley stated he intended to vote against it.
“I feel it is important for our communities to have all the necessary tools to protect our youth,” Buckley said via email on Wednesday. “Local leaders need to make their own decisions with input from residents about the policies that keep our kids, neighborhoods and cities safe.”
The Senate passed the bill unanimously (31-0) on May 17.
The analysis of the bill, as written by the bill’s author, states: “Research by David Wilson, Charlotte Gill, Ajima Olaghere, and Dave McClure published in Campbell Systematic Reviews indicates that juvenile curfew ordinances are an ineffective way to reduce crime and often lead to negative outcomes for youth in school and future interactions with the justice system. H.B. 1819 seeks to ensure that all young Texans have opportunities to succeed without the burden of a criminal record early in life by eliminating the authority of political subdivisions to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews.”
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah is not so sure the law will have the effect that lawmakers think it will.
“A curfew ordinance for minors has been a very valuable tool for law enforcement that has had an effect on crime, the safety of minors, and the general public,” he said via email Wednesday. “The elimination of a juvenile curfew is expected to increase responses to incidents involving juveniles during the current curfew hours when the new state law takes effect.”
Lt. Krystal Baker with the Copperas Cove Police Department said the curfew ban will present a challenge to law enforcement.
“Not having a curfew ordinance to enforce may have a negative impact on our ability to prevent minors from committing additional crimes during midnight hours and could cause an increase in crime,” she said. “Curfews have played a significant role in deterring criminal activity such as vandalism, theft, drug and alcohol-related offenses, just to name a few, particularly during late-night hours when individuals may be more vulnerable to dangerous situations.
“While the absence of a curfew ordinance will pose various challenges to law enforcement, the Copperas Cove Police Department is committed to exploring alternate strategies and will continue to work with the community to prioritize public safety.”
In the future, other cities like Harker Heights will be looking at options for how to reconcile the ordinances that are currently on the books.
Bark said, “Moving forward, staff will discuss the most effective way on removing the ordinance from our books. Such as allowing it to expire as of September 1, 2023 when HB 1819 becomes effective or taking action prior to that date and removing it from the Ordinance book.”
