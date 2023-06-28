Curfews for minors will soon be a thing of the past in Texas, as Gov. Greg Abbott on June 9 signed House Bill 1819, which essentially takes power away from cities to create or enforce curfew ordinances.
The new law takes effect Sept. 1.
All local cities — Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove — currently have ordinances enforcing curfews for minors, defined as individuals 17 years of age or younger.
In Killeen, curfew hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday. From June 1 to Aug. 15, the hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any given day.
In Harker Heights, the hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday.
In Copperas Cove, the hours are from the hours are from 11 p.m. on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day. The hours are from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday. Additionally, Copperas Cove enforces a daytime curfew from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday while school is in session.
HB 1819 was authored by Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield, of the state's 96th district. Joining as coauthors were Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs (District 73), and Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring (District 150). Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola (Senate District 1), sponsored the bill in the Senate.
Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple (District 55), Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville (District 59), David Spiller, R-Jacksboro (District 68), voted in favor of the bill when it reached the required third vote in the House on May 4. Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado (District 54), is on the record as voting in favor of it, however, in the House Journal for that day, Buckley stated he intended to vote against it.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously (31-0) on May 17.
The analysis of the bill, as written by the bill's author, state: "Research by David Wilson, Charlotte Gill, Ajima Olaghere, and Dave McClure published in Campbell Systematic Reviews indicates that juvenile curfew ordinances are an ineffective way to reduce crime and often lead to negative outcomes for youth in school and future interactions with the justice system. H.B. 1819 seeks to ensure that all young Texans have opportunities to succeed without the burden of a criminal record early in life by eliminating the authority of political subdivisions to adopt or enforce juvenile curfews."
