Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to visit Bell County and give remarks at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Salado, Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, confirmed Friday afternoon. Abbott’s scheduled visit will come two days after issuing a disaster declaration for Bell and Williamson counties after Tuesday’s tornado.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a confirmed tornado developed in Williamson County, and tore into southern Bell County, with maximum wind speeds of 165 mph. The National Weather Service officially rated it as an EF-3 tornado.
The tornado injured 23 people and destroyed 63 buildings, according to Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
