Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to visit Bell County and give remarks at 10:30 a.m. today in Salado, Rep. Hugh Shine confirmed Friday afternoon. Abbott’s scheduled visit will come two days after issuing a disaster declaration for Bell and Williamson counties after Tuesday’s tornado.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a confirmed tornado that developed in Williamson County, tore into southern Bell County, with maximum wind speeds of 165 mph. The National Weather Service officially rated it as an EF-3 tornado.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said in a Facebook Live video on Friday that Abbott’s show of support will be welcomed.
“It means the world to this community,” he said in the video.
Buckley updated how recovery efforts were going and talked about Bartlett Electric Cooperative, which has been replacing damaged light poles after several people lost power in the wake of the storm.
“Bartlett Electric is moving eastward putting more poles in the ground, restoring infrastructure,” Buckley said. “I believe I mentioned yesterday (Thursday) they were down to about 180 locations that did not have power back yet, so they’re working their way east on that.”
The tornado injured 23 people and destroyed 63 buildings, according to Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
The tornado damage — which included hail up to grapefruit-size — could have been much worse, Blackburn said.
One hail stone recovered from Salado measured a staggering 5.676 inches at its widest diameter, with a weight 409.3 grams — or nearly a pound — and had a volume of 29.5 cubic inches, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety hail study. The largest hail stone ever recorded in Texas belongs to one from Hondo in 2021 that measured 6.4 inches at its widest diameter, according to the institute.
Much of Killeen received golf ball-sized hail when the storm passed through on Tuesday.
Weather radar showed the tornado was on a direct path to the village of Salado before it took an abrupt sharp left turn and dissipated near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Active on Facebook, Buckley, who represents the area of Bell County that suffered the most damage, said in a Facebook Live update on Thursday that he had visited the area with Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
“We visited with some property owners, we visited with some first responders and our folks from Bartlett Electric just to make sure that our citizens here — and constituents — are receiving all the support that they need from the state of Texas,” Buckley said. “There are concerns on some issues. The senator and I are going to make sure that we work on that to make sure that all those resources flow to Bell County and to all those that have been impacted by this terrible tornado.”
Tornado’s formation
The tornado “popped up fairly quickly,” forming over northern Williamson County near the intersection of County Road 228 and State Highway 195, Blackburn said.
It was nearly a mile wide and traveled for about 3½ miles through Williamson County, causing damage between Florence and Jarrell, before moving into Bell County.
The tornado then traveled along FM 2843 west of Cedar Valley, scarring the land from the county line northeast to the Hidden Springs subdivision near Salado.
Bell emergency communications staff received the first call about the tornado at 5:37 p.m. Minutes later, about 20 others calls came in.
First responders immediately launched operations, the judge said.
Bell County residents who experienced damage can report their damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
