Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference with nine other governors regarding the southern border at Anzalduas Park in Mission on Oct. 6, 2021.

 Herald, File

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling.

“I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”

