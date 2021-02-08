Governing standards set for renewal by Killeen council

At its meeting on Tuesday the Killeen City Council will discuss, among other items, a resolution to readopt its Governing Standards and Expectations, as amended.
“The Governing Standards and Expectations were first adopted by the city council in 2018,” according to a city staff report. “It serves as a single-source reference containing the city council’s rules, protocols, procedures, policies and expectations for itself, committee members, staff and the public. Section 7-20 provides that the Governing Standards will be reviewed annually, after a new city council is seated.”
The city manager’s office is officially recommending that the council vote to readopt the standards as amended.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
