Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to Naeglera Fowleri, a deadly ameba, found in the City of Lake Jackson's water supply.
A boil water notice has been issued for Lake Jackson as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system back to normal, according to a news release. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working alongside the City of Lake Jackson, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the ongoing water issue.
"The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community."
