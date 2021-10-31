Families turned out in costume to welcome trick-or-treaters during Halloween’s “Trunk or Treat” at Grace Lutheran Church.
Held in the church’s parking lot, Grace Lutheran’s parking lot provided food, games and a safe place for trick-or-treaters. More than anything, attendees said the event was a way to bring the community together.
“Everyone says ‘oh it’s going to be such a long night,’ but then they come out and everyone just has a blast,” Erica Green said. “I love the community.”
Green and her father, John Speckman, said they have been part of the event since its inception at Grace Lutheran over 15 years ago.
Worth noting is that Grace Lutheran is not the only organization that hosts “trunk-or-treat” nights. In fact, the practice has spread across the city in the 15 or so years since it first began, and Sunday night saw First Baptist Church in Killeen and United Country Real Estate host separate but similar events, among others.
Grace Lutheran’s Music Director Melissa Hamilton said that the event has shrunk in recent years as other churches began to adopt the practice, but also said that she didn’t mind.
“It’s gotten a bit smaller since the other churches caught on,” she said, adding that outreach was a main focal point of the event.
“This is a good way for [the parishioners] to interact with the community,” she said, adding that the event often draws in non-churchgoers.
In total, Hamilton said that 45 individuals signed up to attend, while just under 10 people signed up to host trunk or treating from their car. However, at the time of writing, at least 18 people had set up their cars to hand out treats.
The event also provided a photo booth and several field games such as cornhole, and also offered free food on the church’s back porch in the way of hot dogs and bratwurst.
The event concluded at 6 p.m., after running a total of two hours.
