They congregate by the thousands every evening at dusk in business parking lots along Interstate 14 in Killeen, perched atop tall signs, towering light fixtures, automobiles, shopping carts, sometimes swarming in massive swirling clouds before settling back down to solid ground.
Grackles.
The black, 12-inch-long migratory birds with 14- to 18-inch wing spans are native to Latin America and the southern United States. Although they have a sometimes annoying habit of crowding large parking lots, this species of feathered friend is protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, according to the Texas Fish and Wildlife Service, making it a federal crime to capture, injure or kill them, including their eggs.
“Most people start to notice grackles later in the afternoon; toward the evening,” said Megan Radke, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wildlife press officer in Austin. “They’ll notice them gathering in large parking lots — whether that’s H-E-B, Jack in the Box, whatever it is.
“That’s because they like to sleep or bed down in large groups, and a parking lot allows them to do that. There’s plenty of space for them, and there is more protection in numbers, in case of a predator. There are plenty of them to warn each other, and plenty of room to escape.
“If you see scattered trees in the parking lot, sometimes they’ll be in those shade trees, but they like them to be scattered out, so they can escape easily, as opposed to being in a dense, forested area or something like that.”
Along with quick and easy access in and out, another reason the birds prefer large parking lots is because there is usually plenty of food on hand to be scavenged.
“Most often, in a large parking lot, there’s food somewhere nearby,” Radke said. “It could be someone was eating a bag of potato chips, or some French fries, and dropped some on the ground. Something like that. There are little human food trails all over the place for them to eat.
“They’ve got a large space, a safe space, and a ton of food around, so there’s really no need for them to go anywhere else.”
Grackles are considered omnivorous, meaning they will eat just about anything, including mosquitos, spiders, millipedes, minnows, frogs, lizards, eggs, baby birds, small rodents, and of course, leftover cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and French fries.
A single flock can contain tens of thousands of birds, and Radke said there is nothing to be concerned about — the grackles are just being grackles. They are mostly harmless, except maybe to the paint jobs of a few dozen cars and trucks whose unsuspecting owners parked their vehicle in what turned out to be harm’s way.
“From what I understand, they just learned to follow human behavior,” Radke said. “They know that where people are, there’s probably going to be food there.
“There’s nothing you can really do to get rid of them. The Aztecs brought grackles back to their capital many, many years ago, so they kind of originate in Mexico City and they fly up around Texas and things like that. So they’re around and not really going anywhere.”
Cities all across Texas spend considerable sums each year on various “grackle abatement programs.” At an H-E-B parking lot in Temple, officials have used a bird cannon to try and scare off the birds with the loud booms. But the grackles always seem to come back.
“It’s the same scenario in any shopping center,” Radke said. “I wouldn’t necessarily call the grackles here in Austin an issue, but it’s probably the same thing you guys are seeing in Killeen.
“They’ve had this behavior for a lot of years, and unless they become a serious nuisance to the point where they are somehow hurting people, there’s no reason to get rid of them.
“Don’t park under a tree, and maybe you won’t have to wash your car as often.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.