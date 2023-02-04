Black History Month Logo 2023

A woman who grew up and was educated in Killeen public schools, and later earned multiple college degrees including a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, will be the keynote speaker at a Black History Month event in Killeen later this month.

The Center for African-American Studies and Research at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will co-host a presentation titled “Justice, Equality & Resiliency” on Feb. 28 in the ballroom of CTC’s Anderson Campus Center, Building 156, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen. A meet and greet starts at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.