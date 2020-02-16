Grammy-winning singer and Austin native, Ciara, is coming to Fort Hood in March.
The concert is being hosted by the USO on Fort Hood and is in conjunction with the USO opening a new facility at 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood.
Ciara will perform at Hood Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on March 19.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and admission is free for all DoD employees.
