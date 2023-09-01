The Harker Heights Senior Recreation Program is hosting its second Grand Day at the Harker Heights Recreation Center on Sept. 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event includes arts and crafts, games and more. Grandparents are invited to bring their grandchildren for a fun celebration of National Grandparents Day. This day celebrates grandparents and all their love and support for their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.