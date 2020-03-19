A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a murder charge after police said that he used a shotgun to kill a man last year. The grand jury also indicted a Killeen woman on a charge of intentional injury to a child after she allegedly caused the death of an infant earlier this year.
Isaac Terell Boston, 24, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on a murder charge. Shanique Parker, 29, also had a bond of $1 million on her first-degree felony charge.
Parker
Parker is accused of causing the death of an infant in January by throwing the child into a car seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Parker was babysitting 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott on Jan. 14 when the injury occurred.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the car seat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the affidavit. An autopsy showed a skull fracture was located on the infant, and the manner of death was homicide.
Boston
Boston was booked into jail on Jan. 7 after police obtained a warrant for the murder of 29-year-old Steven Guiles on Dec. 30, 2019.
Killeen police responded to a call of shots fired with a man down around 7:34 a.m. Dec. 30 at apartments in the 800 block of College Avenue.
Officers arrived and found the door open to the apartment unit, and they announced themselves as police and entered. Police found a woman trying to help Guiles, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck area, according to the affidavit.
Police knew the victim already was deceased.
The woman later told police that a man they knew as “Scooby” had come to their apartment earlier and was looking for his girlfriend, police said. The woman told the man that she had seen the girlfriend the night before, causing Boston to become upset. He had a shotgun with him while he was looking for his girlfriend, police said.
The woman told police that “Scooby” believed that she and Guiles knew where the girlfriend was and allegedly threatened them by pointing the shotgun at Guiles and stating, “You know I’ll shoot him. Where is she?”
The woman said that they did not answer and that “Scooby,” later determined to be Boston, shot Guiles once and walked away.
Police knew that Boston had a street name of “Scooby,” according to the affidavit. The woman later identified Boston from a photo array, police said.
A medical examiner located shotgun pellets in the victim’s neck, and parts of the shotgun casing still lodged inside the victim, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Joey George Olson, 55, of Killeen, on a charge of taking wildlife resources without consent.
Willie C. Anderson Jr., 34, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Christian G. Montgomery, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of robbery.
Jamael Raheem Logan, 32, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ryan Chad Palmer, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alphonso Carwin Craig, 54, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Luke Kinnikin, 20, of Fort Hood, on a charge of sexual assault.
Dakota J. Meyer-Johnson, 20, of Killeen, on three counts of indecency with a child.
Natalie Amelia Moore, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to an elderly individual.
Sherwin R. Theodore Jr., 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dana Crystina Lee, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Andrew Joseph Perez, 22, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Raven Singleton, 19, of Temple, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lemar Antwine Adams, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tiamere Alycee Blackman, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of retaliation.
Lauren Ashley Miller, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items.
Latoya Quita Madere, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of forgery by passing.
Rashawn Latrice Jefferson, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of forgery by passing.
Margaret L. Aydlett, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Timothy L. Pitterman, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jeffrie Sterling Lane Jr., 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jordan Caron Harris, 23, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/assault family violence.
Carl Ellis Dickens IV, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Phillip Michael Lockhart, 33, of Austin, on charges of assault of a pregnant woman and two counts of sexual assault.
Jalcoby Javon Jimerson, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Carmen Decruz, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of manslaughter.
