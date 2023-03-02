Killeen officials are scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting for the grand re-opening of the revitalized skate park at Conder Park on Saturday.
“On June 14, 2022, the City Council approved $303,000 to renovate the skate park,” according to a news release. “The Conder Park Skate Workgroup, which consists of users of the park, created a new park design. They were focused on creating a park that all skill levels would be comfortable using and making the park family friendly. Construction on the new park began in November 2022.”
The park is at 810 Conder Street. The event is set for noon.
According to the release, funding for the renovations came from a $4.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which $1.9 million was dedicated to Conder Park. In addition to the skate park, the park improvements include parking lot asphalt, overlay and striping, drinking fountains, fencing, field lights, new restrooms, sport field lights, a new multi-purpose field, a new walking trail and expansion, solar parking lot lights, solar trail lights, resurfaced basketball court and new trees.
