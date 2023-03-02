Conder Park

The grand re-opening of the skate park at Conder Park is scheduled for Saturday after Killeen officials spent more than $300,000 to renovate the property.

Killeen officials are scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting for the grand re-opening of the revitalized skate park at Conder Park on Saturday.

“On June 14, 2022, the City Council approved $303,000 to renovate the skate park,” according to a news release. “The Conder Park Skate Workgroup, which consists of users of the park, created a new park design. They were focused on creating a park that all skill levels would be comfortable using and making the park family friendly. Construction on the new park began in November 2022.”

